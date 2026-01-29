Connect and Thrive: Learn more about VA Recreation Therapy, February 5-6

Visit us at the St. George VA Clinic to learn more about the benefits of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System's Recreation Therapy program.

Veterans, families, and caregivers come speak to our Recreation Therapy team at the St. George VA Clinic. Learn about what Recreation Therapy is, how to get involved and the services this specialized clinic can provide you.



Special thanks to our community partners at Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter.



Dates and Times

February 5 at 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

February 6 at 8:00 am - 1:00 pm



Location

St. George VA Clinic

Rooms 3E15 and 3E17