Connect and Thrive: Learn more about VA Recreation Therapy, February 5-6
Visit us at the St. George VA Clinic to learn more about the benefits of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System's Recreation Therapy program.
When:
Thu. Feb 5, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Rooms 3E15 and 3E17
585 East Riverside Drive, Riverfront Medical Center, Suite 300
St. George, UT
Cost:
Free
Veterans, families, and caregivers come speak to our Recreation Therapy team at the St. George VA Clinic. Learn about what Recreation Therapy is, how to get involved and the services this specialized clinic can provide you.
Special thanks to our community partners at Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter.
