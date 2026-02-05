Connect and Thrive: Learn more about VA Recreation Therapy, March 3-4

Visit us at the Pocatello VA Clinic to learn more about the benefits of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System's Recreation Therapy program.

Veterans, families, and caregivers come speak to our Recreation Therapy team at the Pocatello VA Clinic. Learn about what Recreation Therapy is, how to get involved and the services this specialized clinic can provide you.



Special thanks to our community partners at Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter.



Dates and Times

March 3 at 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

March 4 at 8:00 am - 1:00 pm



Location

Pocatello VA Clinic