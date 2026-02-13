"Voice of Resilience" VASLC Black History Month Celebration

Hear the beautiful music of mezzo soprano soloist Ms. Cynthia Harris in celebration of Black History Month at VA Salt Lake City.

VA Salt Lake City invites you to join our Black History Month Celebration, "Voice of Resilience".

We are proud to announce that this year we have Ms. Cynthia Harris, mezzo soprano soloist, performing music for the audience.



Small plate lunch and light refreshments provided to attendees.



Where:

Multipurpose Center (MPC)

Building 8

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

Salt Lake City, Utah



