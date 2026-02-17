March is National Nutrition Month. For this event there will be opportunities for Veterans and staff to engage in the hospital main lobby and some outreach clinics.

Hello!



March is National Nutrition Month! Prepare to learn fun facts about foods commonly consumed and the power of good nutrition. Join us for informational booths in our hospital's main lobby (Salt Lake City Campus) on March 16th and 24th from 10 AM to 12 PM.

We will also be at our outreach clinics on the following dates:

- March 25th: South Jordan, 1 PM to 3 PM

- March 26th: Orem, 9 AM to 11 AM

- March 26th: Pocatello, 2 PM to 4 PM



All events are in MST. We look forward to seeing you there!