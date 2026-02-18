Veterans Resource Fair and Town Hall

Veterans, families, and caregivers come speak with Veteran Affairs Healthcare leaders of the St. George VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. You can also speak with our Patient Advocate team if you have any questions, concerns, or topics related to your healthcare.

Speak with local health care system leaders

Enroll for VA Healthcare, be sure to bring your DD-214 and identification

Meet with VA Community Care representatives



When: March 10, 2026 at 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Where: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT 84741



Thank you to Kane County Council on Aging for supporting this event and the Veteran community.