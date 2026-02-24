Skip to Content

Elko Veterans Resource Fair

Elko and Northeast Nevada Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Northeastern Nevada Museum

1515 Idaho Street Street

Elko , NV

Cost:

Free

Veterans, families, and caregivers come learn more about your Veteran benefits. Our customer service team will also be available to answer questions relating to your healthcare. 

  • Speak with local clinic staff and patient advocates.
  • Enroll for VA Healthcare
  • Help with benefits claims from VBA
  • Learn more about VA programs and services
  • Learn more about benefits and services from Nevada Department of Veterans Services

 

