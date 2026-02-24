Elko Veterans Resource Fair
Elko and Northeast Nevada Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Northeastern Nevada Museum
1515 Idaho Street Street
Elko , NV
Cost:
Free
Veterans, families, and caregivers come learn more about your Veteran benefits. Our customer service team will also be available to answer questions relating to your healthcare.
- Speak with local clinic staff and patient advocates.
- Enroll for VA Healthcare
- Help with benefits claims from VBA
- Learn more about VA programs and services
- Learn more about benefits and services from Nevada Department of Veterans Services