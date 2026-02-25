Skip to Content

Elko VA Clinic Grand Opening

Exterior of VA Elko clinic building with brown and grey stone facade.

Elko VA Clinic Grand Opening and Open House

When:

Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

2767 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Grand Opening of the new Elko VA Clinic. We will host a brief ceremony, and immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans and community members are encouraged to tour the facility. 

Veterans, their families, and caregivers will have the opportunity to learn more about the services offered at the Elko VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. Staff from the Clinic and  the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will be on hand to help answer Veterans' questions as part of an open house. 

