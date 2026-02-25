Elko VA Clinic Grand Opening
Elko VA Clinic Grand Opening and Open House
When:
Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Where:
2767 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Grand Opening of the new Elko VA Clinic. We will host a brief ceremony, and immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans and community members are encouraged to tour the facility.
Elko, NV 89801-2414
Veterans, their families, and caregivers will have the opportunity to learn more about the services offered at the Elko VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. Staff from the Clinic and the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will be on hand to help answer Veterans' questions as part of an open house.