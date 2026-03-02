2026 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at VA Salt Lake City, April 25

The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City will take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back April 25.

The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City will take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back campaign, by hosting an event Saturday, April 25, 2026. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Lobby of Building 14.

This program aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

This event is open to the public. Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be disposed of on site at this event.

As a reminder, Building 14 has blue drug take-back bins located near the Volunteer Desk in the main lobby. These bins are open year-round.



