Whole Health Open House
Join us to learn more about the integrative programs that support health and well-being.
When:
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Building 1, lobby
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
April is Whole Health Month!
Veterans are invited to visit to learn more about the integrative programs that support health and well-being available to VA Salt Lake City Veterans.
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT