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Whole Health Open House

Couple sitting on rock in forest with "Live Whole Health" logo.

Join us to learn more about the integrative programs that support health and well-being.

When:

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Repeats

Where:

Building 1, lobby

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

April is Whole Health Month! 

Veterans are invited to visit to learn more about the integrative programs that support health and well-being available to VA Salt Lake City Veterans. 

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Other VA events

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