Veterans Adaptive Sports Cycle Clinic - May 4, 2026

Our annual Adaptive Sports Cycle Clinic will introduce Veterans to a new, exciting way to stay active through VA's unique recreational therapy services. Adaptive cycling may appeal to Veterans who have had amputations, use prosthetics, are adapting to injuries and are looking for new ways to be active.



Who: Veterans, caregivers, Providers - all welcome

What: Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Program in hosting their annual adaptive sports cycle clinic. Partnership with Paralyzed Veterans America (PVA), Wasatch Adaptive Sports and Ogden Valley Adaptive Sports. On May 4th from 8:30am - 1pm Veterans& Caregivers and Staff are welcome to come through and learn about adaptive cycling through recreation therapy outpatient programming. No experience required. All you have to do is come through and sign in on the sign in sheet.

When: Monday May 4th from 8:30am - 1pm

Where: VA Salt Lake City Bldg. 8 Parking Lot

Why: Veterans, caregivers and staff need to know the benefit of adaptions and the specialized program of recreation therapy and adaptive sports. Life doesn't stop after trauma or a diagnosis. You can still participate in life and do the things you used to enjoy but it will look differently. Our goal is to help improve your quality of life. Come through and see a piece of what our program is about. It will change your life.



Want to learn more about Recreation Therapy and Adaptive Sports: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/programs/recreation-therapy/