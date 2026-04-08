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Grand Opening of New Emergency Department

Graphic of new Emergency Department building with text: New Emergency Department.

Come Celebrate the Grand Opening of our New Emergency Department

When:

Wed. May 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Where:

New Emergency Department

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Grand Opening of the new Emergency Department at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. We will host a brief ceremony, and immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans, their families,  caregivers, and community members are encouraged to tour the facility. 

When: 10:00 pm to 12:00 pm, May 13, 2026

Where: New Emergency Department 
George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
500 South Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah

The Emergency Department will open for patients the following morning, May 14.

Other VA events

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