Grand Opening of New Emergency Department
Come Celebrate the Grand Opening of our New Emergency Department
When:
Wed. May 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
New Emergency Department
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Grand Opening of the new Emergency Department at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. We will host a brief ceremony, and immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and community members are encouraged to tour the facility.
When: 10:00 pm to 12:00 pm, May 13, 2026
Where: New Emergency Department
George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
500 South Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah
The Emergency Department will open for patients the following morning, May 14.