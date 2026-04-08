Grand Opening of New Emergency Department

Come Celebrate the Grand Opening of our New Emergency Department

Join us for the Grand Opening of the new Emergency Department at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. We will host a brief ceremony, and immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and community members are encouraged to tour the facility.

When: 10:00 pm to 12:00 pm, May 13, 2026

Where: New Emergency Department

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

500 South Foothill Drive

Salt Lake City, Utah

The Emergency Department will open for patients the following morning, May 14.