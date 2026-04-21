16th Annual VA2K 2026 Walk & Roll
When:
Fri. May 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Building 6 Courtyard
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Wear your wildest wig and help support our Homeless Veteran Outreach Program! Donated items are used to support Veterans, both in-patient and out-patient, with items outside those traditionally provided by hospitals. The Center for Development and Civic Engagement relies on community partnership to support Veteran needs.
VASLCHCS Homeless Veteran Outreach needs the following items:
- Bus Passes
- VCS Cards
- Grocery Gift Cards
- Bug Spray
- Sunscreen
- Hand Sanitizer
- Laundry Pods/ Detergent Sheets
- Refillable Water Bottles
- Stuff Sacks
- Sleeping Bags
- Sheets/Linens