VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Job Fair | Day 1

Join Our Team!

We’re hosting a hiring fair! Join us on from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 pm , Friday , June 5, 2026 and 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2026 at the multipurpose center in building 8 on the campus of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. Click here for the campus map.

Positions available:

Nurses

Physicians

Health Technician

Social Workers

Medical Support Assistant

Housekeeping Aid

Electricians

Pipefitters

Police Officers

Radiologic Technicians

Dental Assistants

Food service Workers

Join VA and help us provide high-quality medical and mental health services at the largest, most technologically advanced health care system in the United States, whether in a large city, a suburban area, or more quiet rural setting.

We strive to provide a professional, supportive environment where our patients and you can thrive.