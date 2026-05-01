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VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Job Fair | Day 2

Join the VA Salt Lake City Health Care Team!

When:

Sat. Jun 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Building 8, Multipurpose Center

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join Our Team!

We’re hosting a hiring fair! Join us on  from  9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2026  at  the multipurpose center  in building 8 on the campus of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. Click here for the campus map.

Positions available:

  • Nurses
  • Physicians
  • Health Technician
  • Social Workers
  • Medical Support Assistant
  • Housekeeping Aid
  • Electricians
  • Pipefitters
  • Police Officers
  • Radiologic Technicians
  • Dental Assistants
  • Food service Workers 

Join VA and help us provide high-quality medical and mental health services at the largest, most technologically advanced health care system in the United States, whether in a large city, a suburban area, or more quiet rural setting.

We strive to provide a professional, supportive environment where our patients and you can thrive.

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