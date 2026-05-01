VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Job Fair | Day 2
Join the VA Salt Lake City Health Care Team!
When:
Sat. Jun 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Building 8, Multipurpose Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Join Our Team!
We’re hosting a hiring fair! Join us on from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2026 at the multipurpose center in building 8 on the campus of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. Click here for the campus map.
Positions available:
- Nurses
- Physicians
- Health Technician
- Social Workers
- Medical Support Assistant
- Housekeeping Aid
- Electricians
- Pipefitters
- Police Officers
- Radiologic Technicians
- Dental Assistants
- Food service Workers
Join VA and help us provide high-quality medical and mental health services at the largest, most technologically advanced health care system in the United States, whether in a large city, a suburban area, or more quiet rural setting.
We strive to provide a professional, supportive environment where our patients and you can thrive.