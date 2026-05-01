2026 VA Salt Lake City Baby Shower
We're Having a Baby Shower!
When:
Tue. May 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Multipurpose Center (MPC), Building 8
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
VA Salt Lake City Women's Health Service invites you to attend a baby shower. If you are in your 2nd or 3rd trimester or have delivered within the past 3 months, please stop by!
When: May 19, at 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, Multipurpose Center (MPC), Building 8
Questions, contact:
Tara Laidlaw, Women's Health Outreach Specialist