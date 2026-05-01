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2026 VA Salt Lake City Baby Shower

"We're Having A Baby Shower!" text on blue background with floral designs.

We're Having a Baby Shower!

When:

Tue. May 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Multipurpose Center (MPC), Building 8

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

VA Salt Lake City Women's Health Service invites you to attend a baby shower. If you are in your 2nd or 3rd trimester or have delivered within the past 3 months, please stop by!

When: May 19, at 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, Multipurpose Center (MPC), Building 8

Questions, contact:
Tara Laidlaw, Women's Health Outreach Specialist

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