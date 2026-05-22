Freedom 250 Veteran Affairs Event
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Multi-purpose Center (MPC), Building 8
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Join us for a Veteran Affairs Resource Event:
- Access VA mental health resources.
- Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Interested in income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors?
- Learn about VA burial options.
- Need caregiver support?
- Need help submitting a VA disability claim?
- Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
- Ready to enroll in VA health care?
- Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
- Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?