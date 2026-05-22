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Freedom 250 Veteran Affairs Event

When:

Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Multi-purpose Center (MPC), Building 8

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join us for a Veteran Affairs Resource Event:

  • Access VA mental health resources.
  • Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
  • Find out what resources you are eligible for.
  • Interested in income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors?
  • Learn about VA burial options.
  • Need caregiver support?
  • Need help submitting a VA disability claim?
  • Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
  • Ready to enroll in VA health care?
  • Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
  • Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?

Other VA events

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