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Celebrate Women Veterans Recognition Day

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Women's Recognition Day, VA, VISN 19

When:

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. MT

Where:

VA Salt Lake City, BLDB 8 MPC

500 Foothill Drive

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join VA Salt Lake City Women’s Health Administration this Women Veterans Recognition Day as we celebrate the many contributions that women have made in the United States Armed Forces.

Enjoy a delicious meal, connect with VA benefits and resources, participate in fun and games for the entire family!

When: Thursday June 11th, 2026
Time: 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm MDT
Where: VA Salt Lake City Bldg. 8
                MPC 500 Foothill Drive
                Salt Lake City, Ut 84148

Please RSVP at the following link:
https://qualtricsxmlb6jnmndf.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0oExDXWBKCUqKwK?utm_campaign=slc_women_veteran_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

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