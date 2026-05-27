Celebrate Women Veterans Recognition Day
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Women's Recognition Day, VA, VISN 19
When:
Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. MT
Where:
VA Salt Lake City, BLDB 8 MPC
500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Join VA Salt Lake City Women’s Health Administration this Women Veterans Recognition Day as we celebrate the many contributions that women have made in the United States Armed Forces.
Enjoy a delicious meal, connect with VA benefits and resources, participate in fun and games for the entire family!
When: Thursday June 11th, 2026
Time: 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm MDT
Where: VA Salt Lake City Bldg. 8
MPC 500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, Ut 84148
Please RSVP at the following link:
https://qualtricsxmlb6jnmndf.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0oExDXWBKCUqKwK?utm_campaign=slc_women_veteran_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery