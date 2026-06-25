Women Veterans 2026 Annual Road Show | Pocatello
Meet the team, connect with Veterans and enjoy interactive activities!
When:
Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Idaho State University Veteran Student Services Center
790 E Humbolt Street
Pond Student Union Building (Bldg #6), 3rd floor
Pocatello, ID
Cost:
Free
Meet the team, connect with Veterans and enjoy interactive activities!
Various information and resources on:
- Mental Health Services
- Perinatal Resources
- Reproductive Health
- Breast Health
- Virtual Classes
- and more!
Hands on activities:
- Painting
- Journaling
For more infomation email: Tara.Laidlaw@va.gov