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Women Veterans 2026 Annual Road Show | Pocatello

Group of smiling women standing together in front of brick wall.

Meet the team, connect with Veterans and enjoy interactive activities!

When:

Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Idaho State University Veteran Student Services Center

790 E Humbolt Street

Pond Student Union Building (Bldg #6), 3rd floor

Pocatello, ID

Cost:

Free

Meet the team, connect with Veterans and enjoy interactive activities!

Various information and resources on:

  • Mental Health Services
  • Perinatal Resources
  • Reproductive Health
  • Breast Health
  • Virtual Classes
  • and more!

Hands on activities:

  • Painting
  • Journaling

For more infomation email: Tara.Laidlaw@va.gov

Other VA events

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