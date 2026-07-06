Fresh Veggies and Fun at the 2026 Farmer's Market

The 2026 Farmer's Market is coming soon, and it is the perfect place to grab healthy food, listen to great music, and hang out with your community!

The 2026 Farmer's Market is coming soon, and it is the perfect place to grab healthy food, listen to great music, and hang out with your community!

When and Where is It?

The market runs later this summer on Wednesdays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, starting July 29 through September 2.

You can find all the action at:

Location: George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center Address: 500 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City

500 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City Exact Spot: Building 8, in the picnic area right outside the Canteen

Awesome Perks at the Produce Stand

Eating healthy is made easier with some special programs offered at the market this year:

SNAP Cards Welcome: You can use your SNAP (Food Stamp) cards to buy food.

You can use your SNAP (Food Stamp) cards to buy food. DoubleUp Program: If you use SNAP, you can get double the fresh produce for your money!

If you use SNAP, you can get for your money! Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: Adults aged 60 and older who meet income guidelines can get free fresh produce.

More Than Just Food!

There is plenty to see and do while you shop. Make sure to check out:

🚚 Food Trucks for a tasty lunch.

for a tasty lunch. 🎶 Live Music to enjoy while you walk around.

to enjoy while you walk around. 🥬 Fresh Produce grown locally.

grown locally. 🤝Featured VA Programs to learn about helpful community resources.

Need More Information?

If you have questions, you can call 801-582-1565 and ask for Sara Napa at extension 4246.

This event is brought to you by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.