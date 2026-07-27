Price VA Clinic Open House and Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
189 South 600 West, Suite B
Price, UT
Cost:
Free
You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Access VA mental health resources.
- Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
- Need help applying for a Veteran ID card?
- Need help submitting a VA disability claim?
- Ready to enroll in VA health care?
- Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
- Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?