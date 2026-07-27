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Price VA Clinic Open House and Veteran Resource Fair

When:

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT

Where:

189 South 600 West, Suite B

Price, UT

Cost:

Free

You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

  • Find out what resources you are eligible for.
  • Access VA mental health resources.
  • Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
  • Need help applying for a Veteran ID card?
  • Need help submitting a VA disability claim?
  • Ready to enroll in VA health care?
  • Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
  • Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?

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