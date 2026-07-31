This is an online event.

Join us virtually to learn skills for managing diabetes and improving health outcomes.

Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) is an educational series open to all VA-enrolled Veterans diagnosed with diabetes. Family members and caregivers are welcome to participate. The program teaches skills for managing diabetes and improving health outcomes.

Veterans who attend DSME have been shown to:

Lower their A1C levels (a measure of blood sugar control)

Reduce diabetes-related complications

Have fewer medical visits and reduced healthcare costs

This is an 8-week virtual series (attend from home or anywhere with internet access).

Free for VA-enrolled Veterans, family members, and caregivers.

Ready to enroll?

Call: 801-582-1565, ext. 2936