Adaptive Sports Clinic | Day 1

Our goal is to help improve your quality of life. Come through and see a piece of what our program is about!

Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic

A 3 day event from September 28 to September 30

Educate: Learn what Recreation Therapy outpatient and Adaptive Sports Programming is and how to enroll.

Experience: Enjoy hands on experience with an adaptive sport and recreation therapy programming.

Benefit: Life doesn’t stop after trauma or a diagnosis. You can still participate in life and do the things you used to enjoy but it will look differently.

Day 1 Schedule