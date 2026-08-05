Adaptive Sports Clinic | Day 1
Our goal is to help improve your quality of life. Come through and see a piece of what our program is about!
When:
Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Portneuf Wellness Complex
10588 Fairground Drive
Pocatello, ID
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
To sign up please contact
Allison Thelin
Email: Allison.Thelin@va.gov
Phone: 801-573-7814
Or
Shannon O’Rawe
Email: Shannon.O'Rawe@va.gov
Phone: 801-635-5047
Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic
A 3 day event from September 28 to September 30
Educate: Learn what Recreation Therapy outpatient and Adaptive Sports Programming is and how to enroll.
Experience: Enjoy hands on experience with an adaptive sport and recreation therapy programming.
Benefit: Life doesn’t stop after trauma or a diagnosis. You can still participate in life and do the things you used to enjoy but it will look differently.
Day 1 Schedule
- Noon to 2:00 p.m. | MultiSport - Pickelball/ Boccia/ Cornhole/ Shuffleboard (2-3 Hour)
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Tai Chi (1 Hour)