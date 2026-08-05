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Adaptive Sports Clinic | Day 1

A man rides a hand cycle. Text reads: Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic in Pocatello, ID, September 28th-30th.

Our goal is to help improve your quality of life. Come through and see a piece of what our program is about!

When:

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Portneuf Wellness Complex

10588 Fairground Drive

Pocatello, ID

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

To sign up please contact

Allison Thelin 
Email: Allison.Thelin@va.gov
Phone: 801-573-7814

Or

Shannon O’Rawe
Email: Shannon.O'Rawe@va.gov
Phone: 801-635-5047

Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic

A 3 day event from September 28 to September 30

Educate: Learn what Recreation Therapy outpatient and  Adaptive Sports Programming is and how to enroll.

Experience: Enjoy hands on experience with an adaptive sport and recreation therapy programming.

Benefit: Life doesn’t stop after trauma or a diagnosis. You can still participate in life and do the things you  used to enjoy but it will look differently.

Day 1 Schedule

  • Noon to 2:00 p.m. | MultiSport - Pickelball/ Boccia/ Cornhole/ Shuffleboard (2-3 Hour)
  • 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Tai Chi (1 Hour)

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