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Adaptive Sports Clinic | Day 2

A man rides a hand cycle. Text reads: Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic in Pocatello, ID, September 28th-30th.

Our goal is to help improve your quality of life. Come through and see a piece of what our program is about!

When:

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Portneuf Wellness Complex

10588 Fairground Drive

Pocatello, ID

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

To sign up please contact

Allison Thelin 
Email: Allison.Thelin@va.gov
Phone: 801-573-7814

Or

Shannon O’Rawe
Email: Shannon.O'Rawe@va.gov
Phone: 801-635-5047

Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic

A 3 day event from September 28 to September 30

Educate: Learn what Recreation Therapy outpatient and  Adaptive Sports Programming is and how to enroll.

Experience: Enjoy hands on experience with an adaptive sport and recreation therapy programming.

Benefit: Life doesn’t stop after trauma or a diagnosis. You can still participate in life and do the things you  used to enjoy but it will look differently.

Day 2 Schedule

Adaptive road cycling clinic time slots

Five to ten mile group bike rides. Veterans must RSVP for a time slot. 

  • 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
  • 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

--1 hour break--

  • 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Other VA events

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