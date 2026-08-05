Adaptive Sports Clinic | Day 2

Our goal is to help improve your quality of life. Come through and see a piece of what our program is about!

Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic

A 3 day event from September 28 to September 30

Educate: Learn what Recreation Therapy outpatient and Adaptive Sports Programming is and how to enroll.

Experience: Enjoy hands on experience with an adaptive sport and recreation therapy programming.

Benefit: Life doesn’t stop after trauma or a diagnosis. You can still participate in life and do the things you used to enjoy but it will look differently.

Day 2 Schedule

Adaptive road cycling clinic time slots

Five to ten mile group bike rides. Veterans must RSVP for a time slot.

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

--1 hour break--