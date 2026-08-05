Adaptive Sports Clinic | Day 3
Our goal is to help improve your quality of life. Come through and see a piece of what our program is about!
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
500 South 11th Avenue
Pocatello, ID
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
To sign up please contact
Allison Thelin
Email: Allison.Thelin@va.gov
Phone: 801-573-7814
Or
Shannon O’Rawe
Phone: 801-635-5047
Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic
A 3 day event from September 28 to September 30
Educate: Learn what Recreation Therapy outpatient and Adaptive Sports Programming is and how to enroll.
Experience: Enjoy hands on experience with an adaptive sport and recreation therapy programming.
Benefit: Life doesn’t stop after trauma or a diagnosis. You can still participate in life and do the things you used to enjoy but it will look differently.
Day 3 Schedule
8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. | Morning chair yoga
10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Creative arts - Mindful drawing
Adaptive Sports Clinic | Day 1