Nourish and restore with the Whole Health Mind-Body Wellness Retreat.

Join Whole Health for a full day of wellness activities that connect you with your inner resources, foster present moment awareness, and nourish the body and mind. Lunch will be provided.

Whole Health is excited to partner with the National Ability Center to create a memorable and meaningful experience for Veterans. This retreat will consist of five group experiences:

Creativity

Guided meditation

Archery

Gut health: nutrition & probiotic exploration

Sharing activity

Registration: Space is limited. Must RSVP with Whole Health and complete registration with the National Ability Center to participate.

Call your contact within Whole Health or Dr. Sara Heinz at 801-582-1565, ext. 3851 to enroll or request additional information.