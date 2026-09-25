Diabetes Self-Management Education
Join us virtually to learn skills for managing diabetes and improving health outcomes.
When:
Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
*Some Veterans may have a copay.
Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) is an educational series open to all VA-enrolled Veterans diagnosed with diabetes. Family members and caregivers are welcome to participate. The program teaches skills for managing diabetes and improving health outcomes.
Veterans who attend DSME have been shown to:
- Lower their A1C levels (a measure of blood sugar control)
- Reduce diabetes-related complications
- Have fewer medical visits and reduced healthcare costs
This is an 8-week virtual series (attend from home or anywhere with internet access).
Free for VA-enrolled Veterans, family members, and caregivers.
Ready to enroll?
Call: 801-582-1565, ext. 2936
Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT