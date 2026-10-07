Skip to Content

Enrollment and Eligibility Fair

Blue "VA" logo on a red brick wall at Elko VA Clinic.

Elko VA Clinic Enrollment Fair

When:

Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

2767 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV

Cost:

Free

You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for the VA health care you've earned. Our enrollment and eligibility specialist will be in clinic for:

  • Same-Day Enrollment for eligible Veterans
  • Same-Day Appointments
  • Same-Day Processing for Veteran Health Identification Cards

What you’ll need to enroll.

Please bring these documents with you:

  • Discharge papers (DD214)
  • Your most recent tax return
  • Social Security numbers (for you and your dependents)
  • Insurance card details (if applicable)

Other VA events

Last updated: 