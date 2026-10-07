Enrollment and Eligibility Fair
Elko VA Clinic Enrollment Fair
When:
Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT
Where:
2767 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV
Cost:
Free
You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for the VA health care you've earned. Our enrollment and eligibility specialist will be in clinic for:
- Same-Day Enrollment for eligible Veterans
- Same-Day Appointments
- Same-Day Processing for Veteran Health Identification Cards
What you’ll need to enroll.
Please bring these documents with you:
- Discharge papers (DD214)
- Your most recent tax return
- Social Security numbers (for you and your dependents)
- Insurance card details (if applicable)