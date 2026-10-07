Planting Hope

Join us on Friday, November 13, from 12–3 PM MT at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center as we come together during Veterans Day week to honor our Veterans' sacrifice and service. Thanks to a generous donation of 3,500 spring-blooming bulbs from Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, we are inviting Veterans, employees, and volunteers to plant daffodils, alliums, and mini irises throughout the GEM Court Garden — a space that plays a vital role in supporting the wellbeing and whole health of our inpatient Veterans and outpatient programs.

Come dig in, learn a bit of horticultural know-how from Red Butte's experts, and help extend the healing power of nature to our VA community.

All are welcome — no gardening experience necessary.

Sign up required. Please continue to the sign-up link below to join us: