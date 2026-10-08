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Great American Smokeout

Great American Smokeout Image

Tobacco Cessation Event

When:

Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Building 1 PT/OT Lobby

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Thinking about quitting smoking? The Great American Smokeout, held every November, is the perfect way to start.

You don't have to quit in a single day — just start with “day one.” 

Talk to your care team about resources, quit plans, and support available to help you on your smoke-free journey.

To learn more about Tobacco Cessation, contact .

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