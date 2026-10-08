Great American Smokeout
Tobacco Cessation Event
When:
Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Building 1 PT/OT Lobby
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Thinking about quitting smoking? The Great American Smokeout, held every November, is the perfect way to start.
You don't have to quit in a single day — just start with “day one.”
Talk to your care team about resources, quit plans, and support available to help you on your smoke-free journey.
To learn more about Tobacco Cessation, contact