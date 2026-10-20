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7th Annual Ken Garff Drive-Through Thanksgiving Meal Pick-Up | Salt Lake City

Drive Out Hunger logo for Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway drive-through event.

Drive Out Hunger

When:

Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

Where:

In Front of Building 9

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

KEN GARFF  PRESENTS THE 7TH ANNUAL: Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive-Through Event. Please enter at Mario Capecchi Drive/Wahlen Way Entrance to the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center Campus and proceed to the building 9 parking lot. 

Map of Campus

600 Thanksgiving meals will be provided to our Veterans in need. Each meal includes a frozen turkey, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings!

First come, first served. ID required to receive meal.

Acceptable IDs include your VA Medical Card, Veterans Identification Card (VIC), or DOD Military ID.

Other VA events

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