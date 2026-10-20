Ogden Ken Garff Drive-Through Thanksgiving Meal Pick-Up

KEN GARFF PRESENTS: Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive-Through Event at the Dee Events Center. Please head to the northeast parking lot of event center, using Country Hills Drive.

400 Thanksgiving meals will be provided to our Veterans in need. Each meal includes a frozen turkey, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings!

First come, first served. ID required to receive meal.

Acceptable IDs include your VA Medical Card, Veterans Identification Card (VIC), or DOD Military ID.