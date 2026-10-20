Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony
Veterans Day Parade and Ceremon
When:
Sat. Nov 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. MT
Where:
437 N Wasatch Dr
Layton, UT
Cost:
Free
On Saturday, November 7, 2026, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Outreach team will participate in the Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony.
The Veterans Parade, scheduled to start at 11:11am, will proceed along Wasatch Drive, through Layton Commons Park (Constitution Circle), and ending at the south end of Layton Commons Park, near Hawthorne Drive.