St. George VA Clinic Enrollment and Eligibility Fair
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
585 East Riverside Drive, Riverfront Medical Center, Suite 300
St. George, UT
Cost:
Free
Need help with VA health care enrollment?
Join us at our Enrollment Fair for assistance with:
- VA Health Care Same Day Enrollment
- Eligibility Questions
- Priority Group Information
- Updating Demographic Information
- VA Health Identification Cards (VHIC)
- Means Tests
- General Enrollment and Eligibility Support
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
St. George VA Clinic
Our Enrollment and Eligibility staff will be available to answer questions and assist Veterans with enrollment and eligibility services.