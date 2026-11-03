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St. George VA Clinic Enrollment and Eligibility Fair

When:

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

585 East Riverside Drive, Riverfront Medical Center, Suite 300

St. George, UT

Cost:

Free

Need help with VA health care enrollment?

Join us at our Enrollment Fair for assistance with:

  • VA Health Care Same Day Enrollment
  • Eligibility Questions
  • Priority Group Information
  • Updating Demographic Information
  • VA Health Identification Cards (VHIC)
  • Means Tests
  • General Enrollment and Eligibility Support

Tuesday, November 10, 2026
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
St. George VA Clinic

Our Enrollment and Eligibility staff will be available to answer questions and assist Veterans with enrollment and eligibility services.

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