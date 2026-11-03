St. George VA Clinic Enrollment and Eligibility Fair

Need help with VA health care enrollment?

Join us at our Enrollment Fair for assistance with:

VA Health Care Same Day Enrollment

Eligibility Questions

Priority Group Information

Updating Demographic Information

VA Health Identification Cards (VHIC)

Means Tests

General Enrollment and Eligibility Support

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St. George VA Clinic

Our Enrollment and Eligibility staff will be available to answer questions and assist Veterans with enrollment and eligibility services.