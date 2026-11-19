Enrollment and Eligibility Fair | Salt Lake City
George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center Enrollment Event
When:
Tue. Dec 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Main Lobby Building 14
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for the VA health care you've earned. Our enrollment and eligibility specialist will be available for:
- Same-Day Enrollment for eligible Veterans
- Same-Day Appointments
- Same-Day Processing for Veteran Health Identification Cards
What you’ll need to enroll.
Please bring these documents with you:
- Discharge papers (DD214)
- Your most recent tax return
- Social Security numbers (for you and your dependents)
- Insurance card details (if applicable)
Tue. Dec 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT