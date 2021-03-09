Walk with Ease Ogden, Utah

Walk With Ease is a program that helps adults living with arthritis and/or other ongoing health conditions to increase their physical activity and better manage their symptoms. Small groups participate in a discussion, warm up and stretching, followed by a group walk. This one-hour class meets 2 times a week over a period of 9-weeks. Participants in this program have experienced improved ability to walk and function, decreased depression, decreased pain, and more confidence in their ability to exercise. Please call Sara Peidle 801-582-1565, ext. 6227 for more information.