Veteran Care Coordinators

Services available at VA Salt Lake City HCS

Our Veteran Care Coordinator is a source of information, Veteran advocate and problem-solver for Veteran-related health care issues. The VA medical facility VCC plays a critical role in ensuring affirming, culturally-competent, Veteran-centered and effective care for Veterans. Services include:

Peer Specialists

Groups

Affirming mental health care

Affirming Whole Health services

Affirming medical care

Affirming recreation therapy

Outreach and community engagement

HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Policies and practices to know

The Veteran Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Changing name in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. However, VA policy requires that we refer to you by the name that you prefer. It is required that VHA staff use the name you requested when addressing or referring to you, including in conversation and clinical notes. To have a preferred name added, you should contact registration and enrollment (National Guidance FAQs). You have the right to request that your name be updated. There are established procedures for changing your name with the VA Privacy Officer. Your VCC can provide assistance.

Changing birth sex in records: Your birth sex and gender identity are important parts of who you are that should be shared with your healthcare provider. By sharing this information with your provider, you are helping to ensure that you receive the highest quality care. Previously, your medical record had only one place for your birth sex and gender. Now, you can have both your birth sex and your gender identity in your medical record. If you wish to change your birth sex information after talking with your health care team, this is your right in the VA system.

Sexual orientation and sexual health assessment: VA providers are asking you about your sexual orientation and sexual health to provide you with the health care that best meets your needs. This information will be part of your private, protected health record.

Documentation in medical records: VA Salt Lake City maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Visitation: Your same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with you for emotional support during the course of your stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to you. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: You may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if you won't be able to make these decisions yourself. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by you and do not need to be biologically related.

For more information visit VHA Patient Care Services.