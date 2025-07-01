PRESS RELEASE

July 1, 2025

salt lake city, UT - VA Salt Lake City Health Care System released the 2024 Drinking Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report.

At the George E. Wahlen Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), located in Salt Lake City (SLC VAMC), our community’s health and safety are our top priorities. Providing a safe and dependable supply of drinking water for Veterans and their families, employees, visitors, and customers is vital for our community. It is our goal to always deliver the best drinking water possible. This report is a snapshot of last year’s (January 1 through December 31, 2024) water quality data and how it compares to federal and state drinking water standards.

There were no violations of the standards in 2024. The SLC VAMC is committed to providing drinking water that meets or exceeds all standards.

Please review below PDF for the full report.