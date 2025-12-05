American Legion Auxiliary annual Christmas gift shop for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

December 5, 2025

Salt Lake City, UT - The American Legion Auxiliary of Utah and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement is hosting a Christmas Gift Shop for Veterans in need. Each Veteran can choose up to five total gifts at no charge for themselves, spouse/partner, and family members.

WHO: Veterans and the media are invited to attend.

WHEN: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Dec. 8 & 9

WHERE: Multipurpose Center, Building 8, George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, 500 Foothill Boulevard, Salt Lake City, UT

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information please contact: Gregory House, Public Affairs Specialist, VA Salt Lake City HCS, . Participants will have the opportunity to speak to American Legion Auxiliary staff who organize the event, VA Salt Lake City Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement and Veterans who rely on the program.

