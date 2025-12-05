American Legion Auxiliary annual Christmas gift shop for Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
December 5, 2025
Salt Lake City, UT - The American Legion Auxiliary of Utah and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement is hosting a Christmas Gift Shop for Veterans in need. Each Veteran can choose up to five total gifts at no charge for themselves, spouse/partner, and family members.
WHAT: The American Legion Auxiliary of Utah and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement is hosting a Christmas Gift Shop for Veterans in need. Each Veteran can choose up to five total gifts at no charge for themselves, spouse/partner, and family members.
WHO: Veterans and the media are invited to attend.
WHEN: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Dec. 8 & 9
WHERE: Multipurpose Center, Building 8, George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, 500 Foothill Boulevard, Salt Lake City, UT
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information please contact: Gregory House, Public Affairs Specialist, VA Salt Lake City HCS,
###