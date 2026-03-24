Elko VA Clinic Grand Opening

PRESS RELEASE

March 24, 2026

Salt Lake City , UT - The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System and Elko VA Clinic will host a grand opening from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. March 26, at the new clinic at 2767 Mountain City Highway, Elko, NV.

The new clinic is nearly twice the size of the previous clinic, increasing the number of exam rooms from two to six, plus two consultation rooms. Additionally, the new clinic has a new lab space and tele-retinal space.

“We understand Veterans, and that understanding is reflected in the care we provide, care that places them at the center of everything we do. This new clinic demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Veterans of Northeastern Nevada and ensures they receive the high-quality care they have earned,” said Dr. Angela Williams, Executive Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. “It builds on the strong services already available to our Veterans and positions us to expand access, enhance care, and serve even more Veterans in the years ahead.”

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans and community members are encouraged to tour the facility. Staff from the Elko Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will be on hand to help answer Veterans’ questions as part of the open house.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 80,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.

For more information or for photos/video of the event contact: Jeremy M. Laird, Public Affairs Officer, VA Salt Lake City HCS, Cell: 801.800.1889 / Email: jeremy.laird@va.gov.



