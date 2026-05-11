Grand Opening for New Emergency Department at George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

May 11, 2026

Salt Lake City, UT - The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) will host a grand opening for their new emergency department from 10:00 a.m. May 13 at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, 500 Foothill Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT.

The ceremony will take place at the main entrance of the new emergency department on the East side of the main hospital building.

The new emergency department is nearly twice the size as the previous emergency department, allowing VA to provide more efficient health care to Veterans in seeking emergency care.

“This new Emergency Department represents more than a physical expansion, it reflects our dedication to ensuring Veterans have access to modern, efficient, and patient-centered emergency care when they need it most,” said Dr. Angela Williams, Executive Director, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. “The enhanced space and improved design will allow our clinical teams to care for Veterans more effectively, improve patient flow, and strengthen our ability to respond to urgent and emergent medical needs.”

In addition to increasing overall capacity from 14 beds in 10 rooms to 22 beds in 22 private rooms, the new construction includes a dedicated OB/GYN suite, bariatric room, and resuscitation suites. For patients experiencing a mental health crisis, observation rooms are also available to ensure safety and privacy for Veterans. A full decontamination room and police dispatch area are also part of the new construction.

"We are proud to announce the opening of our state-of-the-art Emergency Department, dedicated to providing our nation’s heroes with 24/7 care. This new facility marks a significant milestone in Salt Lake City VA’s commitment to ensuring Veterans receive the world class medical care they deserve," said VASLCHCS Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. William Roper.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans and community members are encouraged to tour the facility. Staff from the emergency department and the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will be on hand to help answer questions as part of the grand opening ceremony.

The new Emergency Department will open to patients on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026. The current emergency room will remain open until that date.

The emergency room at VASLCHCS is open 24/7 for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare who need immediate care for a wide variety of emergent health issues.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 80,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.

For more information contact: Gregory House, Public Affairs Specialist, VA Salt Lake City HCS, Desk: 801.582.1565 ext 2100 /Email: Gregory.house@va.gov or Jeremy Laird, Public Affairs Officer, VA Salt Lake City HCS, Cell: 801.800.1889.





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