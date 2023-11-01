News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Salt Lake City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Salt Lake City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 801-582-1565 Ext. 1955.

December 09, 2022 VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will host a PACT Act Week of Action Open House to inform Utah Veterans, their families, and caregivers about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

November 18, 2022 The Vet Center in Orem will officially be rededicated as the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center at 10 a.m. November 21.

October 13, 2022 Flu season is here, and the St. George VA Community Clinic is offering a walk-in vaccine clinic for Veterans, Saturday, October 15. The clinic is offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine.

October 11, 2022 The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s Homeless Veteran program is holding a stand down for Utah’s homeless Veterans.

March 11, 2022 The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela D. Williams, Pharm D, MS, VHA-CM, as Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.