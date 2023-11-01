News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Salt Lake City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Salt Lake City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 801-582-1565 Ext. 1955.
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will host a PACT Act Week of Action Open House to inform Utah Veterans, their families, and caregivers about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
The Vet Center in Orem will officially be rededicated as the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center at 10 a.m. November 21.
Flu season is here, and the St. George VA Community Clinic is offering a walk-in vaccine clinic for Veterans, Saturday, October 15. The clinic is offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine.
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s Homeless Veteran program is holding a stand down for Utah’s homeless Veterans.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela D. Williams, Pharm D, MS, VHA-CM, as Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released new data today showing a significant increase in the use of My HealtheVet, a VA online tool designed to help Veterans make informed decisions about their health.