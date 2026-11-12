Planting Hope Event honors Veterans and Supports their Healing

PRESS RELEASE

November 12, 2026

Salt Lake City, UT - This Veterans Day week, Red Butte Garden and Arboretum and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System are hosting their Planting Hope event to honor Veterans and provide them with a nurturing place to heal.

What: Planting Hope

When: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. November 13, 2026

Where: George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

GEM Court Garden

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Who: Veterans, Red Butte Garden Staff and Volunteers, VA Salt Lake City Staff and Volunteers, and the public.

Planting Hope brings the community together to create a living recovery space with a lasting impact on the Veterans who visit the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. Red Butte Garden and Arboretum has generously donated 3,500 spring-blooming bulbs for the medical center’s GEM Court Garden. The Garden plays a vital role in supporting the wellbeing and whole health of our inpatient and outpatient programs.

“Our physical therapists already use the GEM Court Garden to help Veterans recover both physically and mentally from injury and surgery,” said Angela Williams, PharmD, Executive Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, “and this donation will only enhance and improve the health benefits the garden brings to our Veterans, caregivers, and staff.”

Throughout the three-hour event, Veterans, employees and volunteers will roll up their sleeves and plant bulbs for daffodils, alliums, and mini irises that will transform the garden every spring. Staff from Red Butte Garden thoughtfully selected the bulbs for the Garden and will share planting guidance during the event. Red Butte is known for its own stunning springtime display of more than 600,000 blooming bulbs.

“Red Butte Garden is a place where people come to find joy, peace, and well-being in the company of plants and the outdoors,” said Derrek Hanson, Garden executive director. “With this gift of bulbs, we’re sharing a little of our Garden, so that Veterans and their caregivers can experience the pleasure and healing power of these blooms next spring and for many seasons to come.”

For additional information or to set up on-location interviews at the event, please contact: Jeremy Laird, Chief of Communications, VA Salt Lake City HCS, .