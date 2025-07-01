Support Veterans with PTSD during the Fourth of July

PRESS RELEASE

Salt Lake City, UT - VA Salt Lake City Health Care System encourages everyone to be mindful of Veterans living with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks are a special part of July 4, but the loud, sudden noises and bright flashes can be difficult for Veterans living with PTSD. The sights and sounds can trigger distressing memories of trauma, resulting in anxiety, flashbacks, sleep disturbances, and prolonged distress.

“Thoughtful consideration of our neighbors is key to a healthy community. For many Veterans, fireworks can bring significant challenges. By being aware and respectful, we can ensure our celebrations honor everyone. Building genuine connections with our community is also a meaningful way to show our appreciation for the holiday and our Veterans,” said Tom Mullin, PhD., VA Salt Lake City Health Care System PTSD Clinic Program Manager.

If you plan to light fireworks outside of July 4, please talk with your neighbors ahead of time. Fireworks are expected on the Fourth, but not at unexpected times on days before and after.

Tips and resources for Veterans with PTSD:

Reach out to loved ones and support systems. Let them know you may need extra support around fireworks.

If you receive care from VA Salt Lake City, you can call 801-582-1565, ext. 1255 to talk with a counselor about coping strategies, anxiety and flashbacks.

Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Download the free PTSD Coach app for coping tools and resources.

Use earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines to help block fireworks noise.

Consider spending time in quieter locations or areas where fireworks are not allowed.

Learn more about PTSD at the VA National Center for PTSD.

Manage your health care with the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet. For updates and events, visit VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 80,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.

If you are interested in setting up a interview, please reach out to: Jeremy M. Laird at 801-582-1565 ext. 1955 or Apollo Burgamy at 801-582-1565 ext. 6606 before 2:00pm July 3.