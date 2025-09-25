VA awards over $3 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Utah

PRESS RELEASE

September 25, 2025

Salt Lake City , UT - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $3,171,683 in grants to two organizations in Utah to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

The organizations in Utah receiving grants are:

Homeless Veterans Fellowship receiving $1,043,540

The Road Home receiving $2,128,143

Throughout fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help Veterans access:

Housing and housing counseling

Health care

Financial planning services

Childcare

Legal assistance

Transportation

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The grants are among $818 million in total funds VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

VA awards grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to Veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For more information, contact VISN 19 Public Affairs Officer Kayla Giuliano at Kayla.Giuliano@va.gov, (970) 314-6582.

###

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.