VA Salt Lake City Breaks Ground on New South Salt Lake Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2026

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT - The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System will break ground on a new clinic in South Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, marking a major step in expanding access to care for Veterans across northern Utah. The approximately 112,000-square-foot clinic will be constructed at 3711 S State Street.

The new clinic is designed to relieve space constraints at existing facilities and bring modern, consolidated outpatient care closer to where Veterans live. Once complete, it is expected to house approximately 168 staff and provide enhanced primary care, mental health services, a women’s health clinic, pharmacy, pathology and laboratory medicine, and whole health services. Primary care and women’s health services currently offered at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center are planned to relocate to the new clinic, easing demand on the medical center campus, allowing for future expansion of specialty care services and centralizing VA’s most common services in the Salt Lake Valley.

"This groundbreaking represents an important step forward for Veterans across northern Utah," said Dr. Angela D. Williams, Executive Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. "The new South Salt Lake VA Clinic will bring many of our most frequently used health care services closer to where Veterans live, making it easier to access high-quality, coordinated care in a modern, welcoming environment. This project reflects our commitment to honoring Veterans by ensuring they receive the care they've earned."

"This clinic is about preparing for the future while meeting the needs of today's Veterans," Williams said. "This facility will strengthen our ability to provide timely, comprehensive care for generations to come. By relocating primary care and other essential services to South Salt Lake, we're creating additional capacity for specialty services at our medical center while improving convenience and access throughout the region.

The clinic will include a parking structure and surface parking supporting a total of 600 spaces and is intended to address space gaps and operational limitations identified through the VA’s Strategic Capital Investment Planning process. VA Salt Lake City Health Care System anticipates a completion date of late 2028.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m., July 8, 2026 at the lots of 3711 South State Street, South Salt Lake, Utah 84115. Please enter on the west side of the lots while heading north on State Street. Members of the media are invited to attend, please RSVP to Apollo Burgamy by July 7, 2026.

The new South Salt Lake VA Clinic is being delivered by a nationally recognized project team. Las Vegas-based Molasky Development serves as developer, with national general contractor Layton Construction as builder. Perkins Eastman leads the design, supported by engineering firms Walter P Moore, Atwell, IMEG, and Specialized Engineering Solutions, with Ensign Engineering and Land Surveying as project surveyor.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, MEDIA RSVP: Please contact Deputy Chief of Communications, Apollo Burgamy, at or jared.burgamy@va.gov.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. We provide healthcare to more than 80,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the Intermountain West.