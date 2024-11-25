VA Salt Lake City Health Care System celebrates caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month

PRESS RELEASE

November 25, 2024

Salt Lake City , UT — VA provides unique support and resources for caregivers.

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Caregiver Support Program (CSP) launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”

Many people may be caregivers for a Veteran—spouses, parents, children, siblings or friends. Caregivers provide daily care, manage medical needs, provide emotional support and so much more to ensure Veterans live with dignity and independence.

VA Salt Lake City recognizes that a Veteran’s care doesn’t stop after a VA appointment and offers unique support specifically for caregivers through the CSP. The CSP’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers, caring for Veterans through skills training, peer support and counseling, mentoring, VA’s Caregiver Support Line, education and resources.

Caregivers in the CSP also have access to a local VA Caregiver Support Team who is there to support their well-being and health as a caregiver. As a part of VA’s caregiver community, the Caregiver Support Team helps caregivers navigate VA health care and benefits and maximize available resources.

“We aim to empower you, our caregivers − to prioritize your needs,” said Jay Frost, VA Salt Lake City Caregiver Support Program Manager. “We also strive to raise awareness about the VA resources and services dedicated uniquely to your health and well-being.”

Visit VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Caregiver Support Program or call 801-582-1565, ext. 4165 to connect with a caregiver support coordinator.

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 70,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.