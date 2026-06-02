VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Hosting Hiring Fair

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2026

Salt Lake City, UT - The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) will host a two-day hiring fair on June 5 and 6 at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

The event is open to the public. Interested applicants can join us from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 pm, Friday, June 5, 2026, and 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the multipurpose center in building 8 on the campus of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center located at 500 South Foothill Blvd.

VASLCHCS hiring teams are targeting applicants interested in the following positions: Dental Assistants, Electricians, Food Service Workers, Health Technicians, Housekeeping Aides, Medical Support Assistants, Nurses, Physicians, Pipefitters, Police Officers, Radiology Technologists, and Social Workers.

To apply for an open position during the fair, applicants must bring their federal resume, two forms of government-issued identification and, if applicable, DD-214, VA preference letter, SF-15 and Schedule A letter.

VA is continually recruiting and hiring top-notch researchers, health care providers and non- clinical staff who are committed to caring for our nation’s Veterans. Jobseekers can find more ways to serve Veterans through a VA career at USAjobs.gov.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 80,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.

For more information on the event contact: Jeremy M. Laird, Public Affairs Officer, VA Salt Lake City HCS, Cell: 801.800.1889 /Email: jeremy.laird@va.gov.