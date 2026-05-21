VA Salt Lake City Health Care System receives top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“Our teams have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to excellence in Veteran care,” said Dr. Angela D. Williams, executive director of VASLCHCS. “While we are never satisfied with anything less than the highest standard of care for Veterans, this rating deepens our resolve for the mission.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

2023, 67%

2024, 58%

2025, 77%

2026, 78%

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, please contact Apollo Burgamy at jared.burgamy@va.gov or , or visit www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/.

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has: