VA Salt Lake City Health Care System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2025

Salt Lake City, UT - VA Salt Lake City Health Care System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System instituted several improvements to better serve Veterans. These include

SLC VAMC offers comprehensive services to reduce readmissions and improve outcomes.

An early warning system with the care team has lowered mortality rates and enhanced safety.

Patient experience remains a priority, with over 80% reporting excellent communication and 90% feeling treated with respect.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Salt Lake City Health Care System provides,” said Dr. Angela D. Williams, executive director, VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so VA Salt Lake City Health Care System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For more information, contact Jeremy M. Laird at jeremy.laird@va.gov or 801-800-1889.