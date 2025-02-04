VA Salt Lake City Health Care System recognizes hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients week

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2025

Salt Lake City , UT — The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) recognizes and honors hospitalized Veterans as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) designates the week of Valentine’s Day, from Feb. 9-15, to commemorate Veterans by facilitating visits to those who are hospitalized, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards.

Local commemoration efforts include the family of the medical center’s namesake, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient George E. Wahlen, will visit Veterans and distribute cards and flowers; the Salvation Army, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will hand out cards and gifts to Veterans in the lobby of the medical center; the American Red Cross will hand out gifts and cards to inpatients.

“This week we come together to honor and celebrate the courageous men and women who have served our country. National Salute to Veteran Patients week is a time to express our gratitude for their sacrifices, dedication, and unwavering commitment to protecting our freedoms,” said Dr. Angela Williams, Executive Director, VASLCHCS. “We encourage everyone to take a moment to thank a Veteran by coming to visit a Veteran in the hospital or sending Valentine Cards to the Medical Center.”

In 2024, schools, community groups, and youth organizations throughout the Intermountain West sent more than 600 Valentine’s Day cards to VASLCHCS. Additionally, more than 30 volunteers and 5 community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans.

To send Valentine’s Day cards to Veterans, mail them to:

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

Attention: CDCE (135)

500 Foothill Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84148

In addition to donations, and as a complement to in-person volunteer assignments, VA provides volunteers with flexible virtual assignments. Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting www.volunteer.va.gov or calling the VASLCHCS Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 801-582-1565 extension 4699 or email VHASLCVoluntaryService@va.gov.

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 80,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.



